Will Carter Verhaeghe Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 16?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Carter Verhaeghe a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Verhaeghe stats and insights
- Verhaeghe has scored in 13 of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
- On the power play, Verhaeghe has accumulated four goals and two assists.
- He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 12.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.0 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Verhaeghe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|17:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|16:29
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|20:52
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|14:21
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|18:04
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Home
|L 3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.