For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Carter Verhaeghe a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Verhaeghe stats and insights

Verhaeghe has scored in 13 of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

On the power play, Verhaeghe has accumulated four goals and two assists.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 12.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.0 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Verhaeghe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:04 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:11 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:29 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:37 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 20:52 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:21 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:04 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.