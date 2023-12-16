Carter Verhaeghe will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers face off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Considering a wager on Verhaeghe? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe has averaged 17:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Verhaeghe has a goal in 13 games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Verhaeghe has a point in 17 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points six times.

Verhaeghe has an assist in nine of 29 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Verhaeghe's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 29 Games 3 23 Points 2 13 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

