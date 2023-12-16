Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you reside in Columbia County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union County High School at Fort White High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Fort White, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.