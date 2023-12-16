The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Dmitry Kulikov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulikov stats and insights

  • Kulikov is yet to score through 26 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Kulikov has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 92 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Kulikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 4-0
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 10:28 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:36 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 2-1

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

