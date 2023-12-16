Can we expect Eetu Luostarinen finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers play the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Luostarinen stats and insights

  • Luostarinen has scored in four of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (three shots).
  • Luostarinen has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Luostarinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 13:01 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:34 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 3-0

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

