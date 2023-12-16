Can we anticipate Evan Rodrigues finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

In four of 29 games this season, Rodrigues has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Rodrigues has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Rodrigues recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:53 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 13:59 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 4 2 2 16:52 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:12 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 13:18 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:16 Home L 3-0

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

