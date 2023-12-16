The Florida Panthers, Evan Rodrigues among them, meet the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. There are prop bets for Rodrigues available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Rodrigues has a plus-minus of +15, while averaging 16:39 on the ice per game.

In four of 29 games this season Rodrigues has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 11 of 29 games this year, Rodrigues has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Rodrigues has an assist in 11 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Rodrigues' implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Rodrigues having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 29 Games 4 21 Points 2 6 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

