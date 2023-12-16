The Mercer Bears (3-6) take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 43.2% from the field, 4.6% lower than the 47.8% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

FGCU is 1-1 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Eagles are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 219th.

The Eagles put up only 4.2 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (73.1).

FGCU is 2-2 when it scores more than 73.1 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, FGCU scored 77.8 points per game last season, 11.7 more than it averaged away (66.1).

At home, the Eagles conceded 70.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they allowed away (71).

Beyond the arc, FGCU made fewer 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

