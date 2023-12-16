How to Watch FGCU vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (3-6) take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
FGCU vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
FGCU Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 43.2% from the field, 4.6% lower than the 47.8% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
- FGCU is 1-1 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 219th.
- The Eagles put up only 4.2 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (73.1).
- FGCU is 2-2 when it scores more than 73.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, FGCU scored 77.8 points per game last season, 11.7 more than it averaged away (66.1).
- At home, the Eagles conceded 70.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they allowed away (71).
- Beyond the arc, FGCU made fewer 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.6%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 99-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/5/2023
|New College of Florida
|W 87-54
|Alico Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 77-57
|Williams Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/19/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Enmarket Arena
|12/22/2023
|Florida Memorial
|-
|Alico Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.