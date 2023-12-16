The Mercer Bears (3-6) take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

FGCU vs. Mercer Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 43.2% from the field, 4.6% lower than the 47.8% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
  • FGCU is 1-1 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 219th.
  • The Eagles put up only 4.2 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (73.1).
  • FGCU is 2-2 when it scores more than 73.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, FGCU scored 77.8 points per game last season, 11.7 more than it averaged away (66.1).
  • At home, the Eagles conceded 70.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they allowed away (71).
  • Beyond the arc, FGCU made fewer 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Cincinnati L 99-62 Fifth Third Arena
12/5/2023 New College of Florida W 87-54 Alico Arena
12/9/2023 @ Minnesota L 77-57 Williams Arena
12/16/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
12/19/2023 Georgia Southern - Enmarket Arena
12/22/2023 Florida Memorial - Alico Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.