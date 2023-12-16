The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-8) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Mercer Bears (3-6) at Hawkins Arena on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 132.5.

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mercer -1.5 132.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

FGCU has combined with its opponent to score more than 132.5 points in six of nine games this season.

FGCU's games this year have had a 143.7-point total on average, 11.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

FGCU has only covered the spread twice in nine opportunities this year.

FGCU has been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and has walked away with the win one time (16.7%) in those games.

This season, the Eagles have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

FGCU has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

FGCU vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mercer 5 62.5% 64.9 133.8 73.1 147.9 137.3 FGCU 6 66.7% 68.9 133.8 74.8 147.9 142.4

Additional FGCU Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 68.9 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bears give up.

When it scores more than 73.1 points, FGCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

FGCU vs. Mercer Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mercer 3-5-0 0-3 5-3-0 FGCU 2-7-0 2-4 3-6-0

FGCU vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mercer FGCU 7-7 Home Record 8-5 4-10 Away Record 6-9 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

