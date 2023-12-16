Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Flagler County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Flagler County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Flagler County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pedro Menendez High School at Flagler Palm Coast High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Palm Coast, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.