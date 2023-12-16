The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) will look to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wells Fargo Arena. This contest is at 4:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Florida A&M Stats Insights

  • Florida A&M has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Rattlers are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes sit at 164th.
  • The Rattlers' 69.7 points per game are 10.0 fewer points than the 79.7 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • Florida A&M has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 79.7 points.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Florida A&M scored 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (57.7).
  • The Rattlers allowed 62.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 on the road.
  • Florida A&M made more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than on the road (31.2%).

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Albany State (GA) L 92-85 Al Lawson Center
12/6/2023 @ Presbyterian W 65-60 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/9/2023 LeMoyne-Owen W 108-78 Al Lawson Center
12/16/2023 Iowa - Wells Fargo Arena
12/17/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/21/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

