The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) are heavily favored (-23.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Wells Fargo Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network. The point total for the matchup is 152.5.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -23.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rattlers Betting Records & Stats

Florida A&M has combined with its opponent to score more than 152.5 points only twice this season.

The average over/under for Florida A&M's matchups this season is 151.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Florida A&M has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Florida A&M (2-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 22.2% of the time, 17.8% more often than Iowa (2-7-0) this year.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 8 88.9% 84.8 154.5 79.7 161.4 161.2 Florida A&M 2 40% 69.7 154.5 81.7 161.4 140.3

Additional Florida A&M Insights & Trends

The Rattlers put up an average of 69.7 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 79.7 the Hawkeyes allow.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 2-7-0 0-2 6-3-0 Florida A&M 2-2-0 0-2 2-3-0

Florida A&M vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Florida A&M 14-3 Home Record 4-7 4-7 Away Record 3-15 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

