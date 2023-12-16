Saturday's contest that pits the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) versus the Howard Bison (1-10) at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 62-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida Atlantic, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 16.

In their last time out, the Owls lost 65-62 to Florida International on Thursday.

Florida Atlantic vs. Howard Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 62, Howard 58

Other AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

On November 13, the Owls claimed their signature win of the season, an 84-75 victory over the North Florida Ospreys, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 258) in our computer rankings.

Florida Atlantic has three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Florida Atlantic 2023-24 Best Wins

84-75 on the road over North Florida (No. 258) on November 13

50-39 at home over Stetson (No. 318) on November 20

80-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 17

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Janeta Rozentale: 11.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 53.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

11.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 53.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Jada Moore: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG% Mya Perry: 11.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

11.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Devyn Scott: 2.9 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +12 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.0 points per game (219th in college basketball) and allow 62.5 per outing (153rd in college basketball).

The Owls are putting up 67.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 60.5 points per contest.

Florida Atlantic cedes 55.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 69.8 in road games.

