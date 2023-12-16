If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Florida Atlantic and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Preseason national championship odds: +5000

How Florida Atlantic ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 15 14 13

Florida Atlantic's best wins

On November 24 versus the Texas A&M Aggies, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 21) in the RPI rankings, Florida Atlantic claimed its signature win of the season, a 96-89 victory at a neutral site. That signature win over Texas A&M included a team-best 26 points from Johnell Davis. Alijah Martin, with 25 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

84-50 over Virginia Tech (No. 55/RPI) on November 26

91-86 over Butler (No. 61/RPI) on November 23

83-58 at home over Liberty (No. 75/RPI) on November 30

90-74 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 93/RPI) on December 2

64-54 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 146/RPI) on December 16

Florida Atlantic's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Florida Atlantic has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Owls have three wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, Florida Atlantic has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Florida Atlantic has drawn the 32nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

As far as the Owls' upcoming schedule, they have 19 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.

FAU has 20 games remaining this season, including one contest versus Top 25 teams.

Florida Atlantic's next game

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Arizona Wildcats vs. Florida Atlantic Owls Date/Time: Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: FOX

