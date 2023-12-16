The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) will welcome in the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • This season, the Owls have a 51.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.7% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have made.
  • Florida Atlantic has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bonnies sit at 290th.
  • The 85.4 points per game the Owls put up are 20.7 more points than the Bonnies give up (64.7).
  • Florida Atlantic has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic posted 82.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged on the road (75.9).
  • The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (67.5).
  • In home games, Florida Atlantic averaged 0.5 more three-pointers per game (10.4) than on the road (9.9). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in away games (38.0%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-74 FAU Arena
12/5/2023 Illinois L 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/13/2023 Florida International W 94-60 FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure - MassMutual Center
12/23/2023 Arizona - T-Mobile Arena
12/30/2023 @ FGCU - Alico Arena

