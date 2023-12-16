The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) will welcome in the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts

MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

This season, the Owls have a 51.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.7% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have made.

Florida Atlantic has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bonnies sit at 290th.

The 85.4 points per game the Owls put up are 20.7 more points than the Bonnies give up (64.7).

Florida Atlantic has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic posted 82.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged on the road (75.9).

The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (67.5).

In home games, Florida Atlantic averaged 0.5 more three-pointers per game (10.4) than on the road (9.9). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in away games (38.0%).

