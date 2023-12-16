Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at MassMutual Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Saint Bonaventure Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-9.5)
|148.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-9.5)
|148.5
|-480
|+360
Florida Atlantic vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Owls and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times this season.
- Saint Bonaventure has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Bonnies' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Bookmakers rate Florida Atlantic much lower (19th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).
- The Owls' national championship odds are the same now (+5000) compared to the beginning of the season (+5000).
- With odds of +5000, Florida Atlantic has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
