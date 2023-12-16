The Howard Bison (1-10) will attempt to halt a nine-game losing streak when visiting the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at FAU Arena.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. Howard Scoring Comparison

The Bison's 53.1 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 62.5 the Owls allow.

The 64.0 points per game the Owls score are just 1.9 more points than the Bison give up (62.1).

When Florida Atlantic totals more than 62.1 points, it is 3-0.

Howard is 1-4 when allowing fewer than 64.0 points.

The Owls shoot 40.5% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bison concede defensively.

The Bison shoot 32.3% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Owls allow.

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Janeta Rozentale: 11.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 53.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

11.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 53.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Jada Moore: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG% Mya Perry: 11.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

11.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Devyn Scott: 2.9 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Florida Atlantic Schedule