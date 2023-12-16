Can we count on Florida to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

How Florida ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 67

Florida's best wins

Florida took down the No. 120-ranked (according to the RPI) Pittsburgh Panthers, 86-71, on November 22, which goes down as its best win of the season. Walter Clayton Jr., as the top scorer in the win over Pittsburgh, delivered 28 points, while Tyrese Samuel was second on the squad with 20.

Next best wins

89-68 at home over Florida State (No. 130/RPI) on November 17

89-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 135/RPI) on November 14

77-57 at home over Merrimack (No. 172/RPI) on December 5

87-76 over Richmond (No. 191/RPI) on December 9

70-65 over East Carolina (No. 263/RPI) on December 14

Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, Florida has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Florida faces the 57th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Gators have 20 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Looking at UF's upcoming schedule, it has three games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Florida's next game

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Florida Gators

Michigan Wolverines vs. Florida Gators Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN

