How to Watch Florida State vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs on ACC Network.
Florida State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida State Stats Insights
- This season, the Seminoles have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have made.
- Florida State is 4-2 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
- The Seminoles are the 194th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 51st.
- The Seminoles average 78.0 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 63.4 the Mustangs give up.
- Florida State has a 4-4 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida State put up 71.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged in road games (68.5).
- In 2022-23, the Seminoles ceded 74.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 79.4.
- Florida State drained 6.4 threes per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.9, 36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Georgia
|L 68-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/9/2023
|South Florida
|L 88-72
|FLA Live Arena
|12/16/2023
|SMU
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/19/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
