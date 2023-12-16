Florida State vs. SMU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) will be trying to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. SMU matchup.
Florida State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Florida State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-3.5)
|147.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-3.5)
|145.5
|-188
|+152
Florida State vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Florida State is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- Seminoles games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.
- SMU has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just two of the Mustangs games have hit the over.
Florida State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Bookmakers rate Florida State considerably higher (66th in the country) than the computer rankings do (101st).
- The Seminoles have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +20000 at the start of the season to +30000.
- Florida State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
