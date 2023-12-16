Florida State vs. SMU December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (5-3) face the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This contest will start at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Florida State vs. SMU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jamir Watkins: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Baba: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam'Ron Fletcher: 6.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
SMU Players to Watch
- Watkins: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Green: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Miller: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Warley: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Fletcher: 6.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Florida State vs. SMU Stat Comparison
|Florida State Rank
|Florida State AVG
|SMU AVG
|SMU Rank
|102nd
|78.9
|Points Scored
|72.5
|233rd
|237th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|38th
|209th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|35
|107th
|181st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|47th
|105th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7
|218th
|79th
|15.1
|Assists
|14.5
|115th
|252nd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.1
|128th
