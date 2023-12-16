The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) are favored (-4.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The matchup airs on ACC Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 147.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida State vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida State -4.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State and its opponents have gone over 147.5 combined points in six of seven games this season.

The average point total in Florida State's contests this year is 153.4, 5.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Seminoles are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Florida State has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.

The Seminoles have a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Florida State.

Florida State vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida State 6 85.7% 78.0 152.4 75.4 138.8 153.4 SMU 1 11.1% 74.4 152.4 63.4 138.8 141.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

The Seminoles put up 14.6 more points per game (78.0) than the Mustangs allow (63.4).

Florida State has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 4-4 record overall when putting up more than 63.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida State vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida State 4-3-0 2-2 5-2-0 SMU 4-5-0 0-2 2-7-0

Florida State vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida State SMU 5-11 Home Record 7-9 4-7 Away Record 1-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.