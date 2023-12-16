The Chicago Bulls (10-16), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center, battle the Miami Heat (14-11). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-4.5) 216.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-5) 217 -200 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Heat average 112.8 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 111.8 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls' -98 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.7 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 113.5 per contest (14th in league).

The two teams combine to score 222.5 points per game, six more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender 225.3 points per game combined, 8.8 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Miami has compiled an 11-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Chicago has compiled an 11-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3500 +1600 - Bulls +25000 +12500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.