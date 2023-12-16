Heat vs. Bulls December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls (7-14), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center, battle the Miami Heat (11-9). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo averages 22.3 points, 9.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the field.
- Jimmy Butler posts 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jaime Jaquez puts up 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Duncan Robinson averages 14.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.6 boards.
Bulls Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gets the Bulls 15.6 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, DeMar DeRozan gets the Bulls 21.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Zach LaVine is putting up 21 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.3% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
- The Bulls are receiving 15 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Coby White this year.
- Alex Caruso gets the Bulls 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while averaging 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Heat vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Bulls
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|107.7
|112
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|44.9%
|38.6%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
