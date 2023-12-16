The Chicago Bulls (7-14), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center, battle the Miami Heat (11-9). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo averages 22.3 points, 9.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the field.

Jimmy Butler posts 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jaime Jaquez puts up 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Duncan Robinson averages 14.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.6 boards.

Bulls Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gets the Bulls 15.6 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, DeMar DeRozan gets the Bulls 21.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Zach LaVine is putting up 21 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.3% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Bulls are receiving 15 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Coby White this year.

Alex Caruso gets the Bulls 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while averaging 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Heat vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Heat Bulls 113.1 Points Avg. 107.7 112 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 47.3% Field Goal % 44.9% 38.6% Three Point % 35.4%

