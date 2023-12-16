How to Watch the Heat vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (10-16) take on the Miami Heat (14-11) at Kaseya Center on December 16, 2023.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Heat vs Bulls Additional Info
|Heat vs Bulls Injury Report
|Heat vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Heat vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Bulls Prediction
|Heat vs Bulls Player Props
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Miami is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Heat are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 22nd.
- The Heat average just 0.7 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Bulls allow (113.5).
- Miami is 9-4 when scoring more than 113.5 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Heat have fared better at home this year, scoring 116.7 points per game, compared to 109.7 per game in away games.
- When playing at home, Miami is surrendering 10.1 more points per game (117.5) than when playing on the road (107.4).
- The Heat are sinking 12.7 threes per game, which is 0.4 fewer than they're averaging on the road (13.1). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 41.1% in home games and 37.9% in away games.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Haywood Highsmith
|Out
|Back
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Ankle
|R.J. Hampton
|Out
|Knee
|Bam Adebayo
|Out
|Hip
