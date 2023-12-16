The Chicago Bulls (10-16) take on the Miami Heat (14-11) at Kaseya Center on December 16, 2023.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Miami is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 22nd.

The Heat average just 0.7 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Bulls allow (113.5).

Miami is 9-4 when scoring more than 113.5 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have fared better at home this year, scoring 116.7 points per game, compared to 109.7 per game in away games.

When playing at home, Miami is surrendering 10.1 more points per game (117.5) than when playing on the road (107.4).

The Heat are sinking 12.7 threes per game, which is 0.4 fewer than they're averaging on the road (13.1). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 41.1% in home games and 37.9% in away games.

Heat Injuries