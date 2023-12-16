Nikola Vucevic and Jimmy Butler are two of the players with prop bets available when the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat meet at Kaseya Center on Saturday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +106)

Butler has put up 21.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.3 less rebounds per game (5.2) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).

Butler has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Saturday's over/under for Kyle Lowry is 9.5 points, 0.3 fewer than his season average.

He has collected four boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Lowry's assist average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Saturday's over/under (4.5).

Lowry averages 2.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 11.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: +106)

Saturday's prop bet for Vucevic is 19.5 points, 2.8 more than his season average.

He averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 11.5).

Vucevic's assist average -- 3.5 -- is equal to Saturday's over/under.

Vucevic has hit one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: -139)

DeMar DeRozan has scored 22.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 points fewer than Saturday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.6 -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

