When the Miami Heat (14-11) and Chicago Bulls (10-16) square off at Kaseya Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, Jimmy Butler will be a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI

BSSUN, NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat's Last Game

The Bulls beat the Heat, 124-116, on Thursday. Coby White poured in a team-high 26 points for the Bulls, and Jaime Jaquez had 22 for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaime Jaquez 22 4 4 0 0 1 Jimmy Butler 20 7 7 0 0 0 Caleb Martin 17 11 4 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Players to Watch

Butler's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 4.7 assists and 5.3 boards per game.

Jaquez is posting 13.0 points, 2.8 assists and 3.6 boards per contest.

Kyle Lowry's numbers for the season are 9.8 points, 4.1 assists and 4.0 boards per game.

Duncan Robinson puts up 15.0 points, 2.7 boards and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kevin Love's numbers for the season are 8.9 points, 2.5 assists and 6.7 boards per game.

Watch Butler, Nikola Vucevic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 18.5 4.3 4.6 0.5 0.1 0.5 Caleb Martin 15.5 6.2 3.1 0.4 0.4 1.7 Jaime Jaquez 16.8 3.5 3.6 0.7 0.2 1.1 Kevin Love 10.0 7.2 3.1 0.6 0.2 1.8 Kyle Lowry 11.6 4.2 3.4 1.2 0.4 2.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.