Can we count on Jacksonville to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Jacksonville ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 239

Jacksonville's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Jacksonville took down the UL Monroe Warhawks in a 75-65 win on December 18. Robert McCray, as the leading point-getter in the win over UL Monroe, recorded 25 points, while Bryce Workman was second on the squad with 18.

Next best wins

91-90 over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 293/RPI) on November 25

74-65 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 328/RPI) on November 24

62-48 at home over Campbell (No. 348/RPI) on November 29

81-79 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 351/RPI) on December 2

85-68 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 351/RPI) on November 14

Jacksonville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Dolphins are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

The Dolphins have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Jacksonville has the 325th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Dolphins' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Jacksonville has 18 games remaining this year, including one contest versus Top 25 teams.

Jacksonville's next game

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Jacksonville Dolphins Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV Channel: BTN

