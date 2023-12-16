Jimmy Butler vs. Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nikola Vucevic leads the Chicago Bulls (10-16) into a away game against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (14-11) at Kaseya Center on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Arena: Kaseya Center
Jimmy Butler vs. Nikola Vucevic Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Jimmy Butler
|Nikola Vucevic
|Total Fantasy Pts
|758.5
|936
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|36.1
|36
|Fantasy Rank
|34
|35
Jimmy Butler vs. Nikola Vucevic Insights
Jimmy Butler & the Heat
- Butler averages 21.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Heat average 112.8 points per game (20th in the league) while giving up 111.8 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential overall.
- Miami pulls down 41.1 rebounds per game (26th in the league) compared to the 42.1 of its opponents.
- The Heat make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 39.2% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 13.6 their opponents make while shooting 38% from deep.
- Miami wins the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 12.4 (sixth in the league) while its opponents average 14.3.
Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls
- Vucevic gets the Bulls 16.7 points, 10.6 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Bulls' -98 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.7 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 113.5 per contest (12th in league).
- Chicago loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It records 42.8 rebounds per game (22nd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.6.
- The Bulls knock down 12.2 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) while shooting 36.4% from deep (17th in NBA). They are making 2.4 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.6 per game at 37.8%.
- Chicago wins the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 11.4 (first in league) while its opponents average 14.2.
Jimmy Butler vs. Nikola Vucevic Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Jimmy Butler
|Nikola Vucevic
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|3.8
|-3.2
|Usage Percentage
|26%
|22.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|59.6%
|50.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.9%
|16.9%
|Assist Pct
|21.6%
|16.1%
