Nikola Vucevic leads the Chicago Bulls (10-16) into a away game against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (14-11) at Kaseya Center on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Jimmy Butler vs. Nikola Vucevic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jimmy Butler Nikola Vucevic Total Fantasy Pts 758.5 936 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.1 36 Fantasy Rank 34 35

Jimmy Butler vs. Nikola Vucevic Insights

Jimmy Butler & the Heat

Butler averages 21.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Heat average 112.8 points per game (20th in the league) while giving up 111.8 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential overall.

Miami pulls down 41.1 rebounds per game (26th in the league) compared to the 42.1 of its opponents.

The Heat make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 39.2% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 13.6 their opponents make while shooting 38% from deep.

Miami wins the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 12.4 (sixth in the league) while its opponents average 14.3.

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Vucevic gets the Bulls 16.7 points, 10.6 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Bulls' -98 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.7 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 113.5 per contest (12th in league).

Chicago loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It records 42.8 rebounds per game (22nd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.6.

The Bulls knock down 12.2 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) while shooting 36.4% from deep (17th in NBA). They are making 2.4 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.6 per game at 37.8%.

Chicago wins the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 11.4 (first in league) while its opponents average 14.2.

Jimmy Butler vs. Nikola Vucevic Advanced Stats

Stat Jimmy Butler Nikola Vucevic Plus/Minus Per Game 3.8 -3.2 Usage Percentage 26% 22.9% True Shooting Pct 59.6% 50.9% Total Rebound Pct 8.9% 16.9% Assist Pct 21.6% 16.1%

