On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Josh Mahura going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Josh Mahura score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Mahura stats and insights

Mahura is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Mahura has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Mahura recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 5:04 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:31 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:47 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:53 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:25 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:27 Home W 3-2

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

