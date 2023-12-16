Will Josh Mahura Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 16?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Josh Mahura going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Josh Mahura score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Mahura stats and insights
- Mahura is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
- Mahura has zero points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Mahura recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|5:04
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:53
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|14:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|13:27
|Home
|W 3-2
Panthers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
