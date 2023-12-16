On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Josh Mahura going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Josh Mahura score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mahura stats and insights

  • Mahura is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
  • Mahura has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mahura recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 5:04 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:31 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:47 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:53 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:25 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:27 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.