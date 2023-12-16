Will Kevin Stenlund Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 16?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Kevin Stenlund going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Stenlund stats and insights
- In six of 29 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- Stenlund has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 21.4% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Stenlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:22
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|12:37
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Home
|L 3-0
Panthers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
