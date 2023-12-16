The Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk among them, meet the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. Fancy a bet on Tkachuk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Tkachuk has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 18:59 on the ice per game.

Tkachuk has a goal in five games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 29 games this year, Tkachuk has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Tkachuk has an assist in 10 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability that Tkachuk hits the over on his points over/under is 67.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 92 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 29 Games 3 20 Points 2 5 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

