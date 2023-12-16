Saturday's game between the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes (7-2) and the La Salle Explorers (8-2) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 80-72 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Miami (FL) squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 80, La Salle 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. La Salle

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-7.9)

Miami (FL) (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Miami (FL) has gone 2-4-0 against the spread, while La Salle's ATS record this season is 4-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hurricanes are 3-3-0 and the Explorers are 5-4-0.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 10.4 points per game (scoring 82.2 points per game to rank 46th in college basketball while allowing 71.8 per outing to rank 204th in college basketball) and have a +94 scoring differential overall.

The 35.2 rebounds per game Miami (FL) averages rank 241st in the country. Its opponents collect 34.6 per contest.

Miami (FL) makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (7.0).

The Hurricanes rank 66th in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 156th in college basketball, allowing 88.4 points per 100 possessions.

Miami (FL) has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (293rd in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (99th in college basketball).

