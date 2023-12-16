The La Salle Explorers (8-2) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: The CW

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Explorers have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

In games Miami (FL) shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Hurricanes are the 242nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 194th.

The 82.2 points per game the Hurricanes score are 8.5 more points than the Explorers give up (73.7).

Miami (FL) is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75.2).

Defensively the Hurricanes were worse at home last year, allowing 72.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 in road games.

At home, Miami (FL) averaged 1.1 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than in away games (7.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to on the road (35.3%).

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule