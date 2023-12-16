The La Salle Explorers (8-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Miami Hurricanes (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. La Salle matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: The CW

Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline La Salle Moneyline BetMGM Miami (FL) (-16.5) 153.5 -1400 +800 FanDuel Miami (FL) (-16.5) 152.5 -2300 +1060

Miami (FL) vs. La Salle Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Hurricanes games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.

La Salle has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this year.

So far this season, five out of the Explorers' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Oddsmakers rate Miami (FL) much higher (19th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (76th).

Bookmakers have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds down from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +5000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Miami (FL) has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

