Two streaking squads hit the court when the Baylor Bears (8-0) host the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, victors in eight in a row.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Miami (FL) vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes' 73.9 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 55.1 the Bears allow.
  • When it scores more than 55.1 points, Miami (FL) is 8-0.
  • Baylor has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.9 points.
  • The Bears average 37.4 more points per game (90.3) than the Hurricanes give up (52.9).
  • Baylor has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 52.9 points.
  • Miami (FL) is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 90.3 points.
  • The Bears are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (35.3%).
  • The Hurricanes' 49 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.6 higher than the Bears have given up.

Miami (FL) Leaders

  • Jasmyne Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
  • Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
  • Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
  • Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Lazaria Spearman: 8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Mississippi State W 74-68 Humphrey Coliseum
12/3/2023 NJIT W 87-43 Watsco Center
12/8/2023 DePaul W 75-70 Watsco Center
12/16/2023 Baylor - Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Jackson State - Watsco Center
12/28/2023 Alabama State - Watsco Center

