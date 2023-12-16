In the upcoming matchup versus the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Niko Mikkola to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikkola stats and insights

Mikkola has scored in two of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, and has scored two goals.

Mikkola has no points on the power play.

Mikkola averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Mikkola recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:42 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:00 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:28 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:23 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:24 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:54 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:27 Home L 3-0

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

