Will Niko Mikkola Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 16?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Niko Mikkola to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikkola stats and insights
- Mikkola has scored in two of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, and has scored two goals.
- Mikkola has no points on the power play.
- Mikkola averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Mikkola recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|20:28
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:27
|Home
|L 3-0
Panthers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
