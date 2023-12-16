What are North Florida's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How North Florida ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 335

North Florida's best wins

North Florida defeated the No. 217-ranked (according to the RPI) Maine Black Bears, 67-58, on November 18, which goes down as its best victory of the season. In the victory against Maine, Chaz Lanier tallied a team-leading 21 points. Ametri Moss added 14 points.

Next best wins

81-70 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on November 9

64-56 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 351/RPI) on December 9

80-74 at home over Northwestern State (No. 357/RPI) on November 17

North Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, North Florida gets the benefit of the fourth-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Ospreys have 19 games left this season, including 13 against teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records north of .500.

North Florida has 19 games left this season, including one contest versus Top 25 teams.

North Florida's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Florida Ospreys

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Florida Ospreys Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network

