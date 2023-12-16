The Edmonton Oilers (13-13-1) host the Florida Panthers (17-10-2) at Rogers Place on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Oilers are coming off a 7-4 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Panthers fell to the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 while scoring 27 goals against 22 goals conceded. On 29 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (20.7%).

Before this matchup, here's who we expect to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey contest.

Panthers vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final tally of Oilers 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-135)

Oilers (-135) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Oilers Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (17-10-2 overall) have posted a record of 2-2-4 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

In the 10 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 15 points.

This season the Panthers scored only one goal in three games and they finished 0-2-1 in those matchups.

Florida has earned five points (2-1-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Panthers have earned 30 points in their 18 games with three or more goals scored.

Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games this season and has recorded 14 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 12-9-2 (26 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 4-1-0 to record eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 5th 3.52 Goals Scored 2.93 23rd 25th 3.41 Goals Allowed 2.62 7th 1st 34.3 Shots 33.9 3rd 4th 28.1 Shots Allowed 26.8 2nd 4th 29.03% Power Play % 17.58% 20th 17th 79.8% Penalty Kill % 81.05% 11th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Panthers vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.