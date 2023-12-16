Panthers vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 16
The Edmonton Oilers (13-13-1) host the Florida Panthers (17-10-2) at Rogers Place on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Oilers are coming off a 7-4 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning, while the Panthers fell to the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 in their most recent game.
In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 while scoring 27 goals against 22 goals conceded. On 29 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (20.7%).
Panthers vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final tally of Oilers 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-135)
- Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers (17-10-2 overall) have posted a record of 2-2-4 in matchups that have needed OT this season.
- In the 10 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 15 points.
- This season the Panthers scored only one goal in three games and they finished 0-2-1 in those matchups.
- Florida has earned five points (2-1-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Panthers have earned 30 points in their 18 games with three or more goals scored.
- Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games this season and has recorded 14 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 12-9-2 (26 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 4-1-0 to record eight points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|5th
|3.52
|Goals Scored
|2.93
|23rd
|25th
|3.41
|Goals Allowed
|2.62
|7th
|1st
|34.3
|Shots
|33.9
|3rd
|4th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|26.8
|2nd
|4th
|29.03%
|Power Play %
|17.58%
|20th
|17th
|79.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.05%
|11th
Panthers vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
