The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

Ekman-Larsson has scored in seven of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:11 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:58 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:16 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:13 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.