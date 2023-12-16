The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

  • Ekman-Larsson has scored in seven of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:11 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:58 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:16 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:13 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 3-0

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

