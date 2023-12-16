Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Orange County, Florida. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Faith Christian Academy

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 16

10:00 AM ET on December 16 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at University High School - Orlando

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16

2:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wekiva High School at Rockledge High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16

5:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Rockledge, FL

Rockledge, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Moore High School at Father Lopez High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16

5:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Union County High School at Fort White High School