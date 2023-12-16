Coming off a loss last time out, the Edmonton Oilers will host the Florida Panthers (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Panthers vs Oilers Additional Info

Panthers vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/20/2023 Panthers Oilers 5-3 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers give up 2.6 goals per game (76 in total), the seventh-fewest in the NHL.

The Panthers' 85 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 29 17 20 37 8 15 46.5% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 26 10 18 28 15 25 53% Carter Verhaeghe 29 13 10 23 16 15 40.7% Evan Rodrigues 29 6 15 21 9 7 38.1% Matthew Tkachuk 29 5 15 20 20 12 50%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have given up 92 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.

The Oilers score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (95 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Oilers have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Oilers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.5 goals-per-game average (45 total) over that stretch.

Oilers Key Players