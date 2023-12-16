Saturday's NHL play includes the Edmonton Oilers (13-13-1) hosting the Florida Panthers (17-10-2) at Rogers Place. The Panthers are underdogs (+110 on the moneyline) against the Oilers (-135) ahead of the outing, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Panthers vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 13 of 29 games this season.

The Oilers are 13-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Panthers have been made the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Edmonton is 11-9 (winning 55.0% of the time).

Florida has gone 2-4 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 5-4 4-4-2 6.8 4.50 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 4.50 2.30 14 42.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 2.70 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.70 2.20 6 20.7% Record as ML Favorite 8-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

