The Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard and the Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe are two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Florida's Sam Reinhart has totaled 20 assists and 17 goals in 29 games. That's good for 37 points.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a key contributor for Florida, with 28 total points this season. In 26 games, he has scored 10 goals and provided 18 assists.

This season, Verhaeghe has scored 13 goals and contributed 10 assists for Florida, giving him a point total of 23.

In the crease, Anthony Stolarz's record stands at 4-2-1 on the season, giving up 16 goals (2.2 goals against average) and amassing 171 saves with a .914% save percentage (19th in the league).

Oilers Players to Watch

Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (40 points), via amassed 11 goals and 29 assists.

Leon Draisaitl has 12 goals and 21 assists, equaling 33 points (1.2 per game).

Bouchard's total of 32 points is via eight goals and 24 assists.

Calvin Pickard (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .917% save percentage ranks 13th in the NHL.

Panthers vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 5th 3.52 Goals Scored 2.93 23rd 25th 3.41 Goals Allowed 2.62 7th 1st 34.3 Shots 33.9 3rd 4th 28.1 Shots Allowed 26.8 2nd 4th 29.03% Power Play % 17.58% 20th 17th 79.8% Penalty Kill % 81.05% 11th

