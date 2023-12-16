Panthers vs. Oilers December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard and the Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe are two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place.
Panthers vs. Oilers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Oilers (-135)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSFL,ESPN+
Panthers Players to Watch
- Florida's Sam Reinhart has totaled 20 assists and 17 goals in 29 games. That's good for 37 points.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a key contributor for Florida, with 28 total points this season. In 26 games, he has scored 10 goals and provided 18 assists.
- This season, Verhaeghe has scored 13 goals and contributed 10 assists for Florida, giving him a point total of 23.
- In the crease, Anthony Stolarz's record stands at 4-2-1 on the season, giving up 16 goals (2.2 goals against average) and amassing 171 saves with a .914% save percentage (19th in the league).
Oilers Players to Watch
- Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (40 points), via amassed 11 goals and 29 assists.
- Leon Draisaitl has 12 goals and 21 assists, equaling 33 points (1.2 per game).
- Bouchard's total of 32 points is via eight goals and 24 assists.
- Calvin Pickard (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .917% save percentage ranks 13th in the NHL.
Panthers vs. Oilers Stat Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|5th
|3.52
|Goals Scored
|2.93
|23rd
|25th
|3.41
|Goals Allowed
|2.62
|7th
|1st
|34.3
|Shots
|33.9
|3rd
|4th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|26.8
|2nd
|4th
|29.03%
|Power Play %
|17.58%
|20th
|17th
|79.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.05%
|11th
