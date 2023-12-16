Panthers vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Edmonton Oilers (13-13-1) square off against the Florida Panthers (17-10-2) at Rogers Place on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+. The Oilers fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 in their last outing, while the Panthers are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Panthers vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Oilers (-145)
|Panthers (+120)
|7
|Oilers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have been an underdog eight times, and won three of those games.
- Florida has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +120 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 45.5% chance to win.
- Florida has played 13 games this season that ended with more than 7 goals.
Panthers vs Oilers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|95 (8th)
|Goals
|85 (22nd)
|92 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|76 (7th)
|27 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (21st)
|20 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (14th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers went 5-4-1 over its most recent 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread in that span.
- In its past 10 games, Florida has hit the over three times.
- The Panthers total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals fewer than the 7 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 7.8 goals, 0.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Panthers have scored 85 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 22nd in the league.
- The Panthers have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 76 total, the seventh-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their +9 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.