The Edmonton Oilers (13-13-1) square off against the Florida Panthers (17-10-2) at Rogers Place on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+. The Oilers fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 in their last outing, while the Panthers are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-145) Panthers (+120) 7 Oilers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have been an underdog eight times, and won three of those games.

Florida has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +120 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 45.5% chance to win.

Florida has played 13 games this season that ended with more than 7 goals.

Panthers vs Oilers Additional Info

Panthers vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 95 (8th) Goals 85 (22nd) 92 (17th) Goals Allowed 76 (7th) 27 (4th) Power Play Goals 16 (21st) 20 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (14th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers went 5-4-1 over its most recent 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread in that span.

In its past 10 games, Florida has hit the over three times.

The Panthers total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals fewer than the 7 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 7.8 goals, 0.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Panthers have scored 85 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 22nd in the league.

The Panthers have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 76 total, the seventh-fewest among NHL teams.

Their +9 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

