Player prop bet odds for Connor McDavid, Sam Reinhart and others are available when the Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Reinhart is one of the top offensive options for Florida with 37 points (1.3 per game), with 17 goals and 20 assists in 29 games (playing 20:25 per game).

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 0 4 4 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 2 3 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has amassed 28 points this season, with 10 goals and 18 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 1 2 3 5 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 1 2 2

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Florida's Carter Verhaeghe is among the leaders on the team with 23 total points (13 goals and 10 assists).

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 6 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 1 0 1 4 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 0 1 1 4 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 0 1 6

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is McDavid, who has 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) and plays an average of 19:59 per game.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 14 1 1 2 7 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 12 0 2 2 3 vs. Devils Dec. 10 1 1 2 3 vs. Wild Dec. 8 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 6 0 3 3 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's top contributors through 27 games, with 12 goals and 21 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 14 0 0 0 7 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Wild Dec. 8 1 1 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 6 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.