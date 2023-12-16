Will Ryan Lomberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 16?
Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal when the Florida Panthers square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Lomberg stats and insights
- Lomberg has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Lomberg has no points on the power play.
- Lomberg's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Lomberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:39
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|6:00
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|7:20
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|5:37
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|L 3-0
Panthers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
