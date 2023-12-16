Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will play the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Place. If you're considering a bet on Bennett against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.

Sam Bennett vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Bennett has averaged 12:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Bennett has a goal in three of 17 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bennett has registered a point in a game five times this year out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Bennett has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 17 games played.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Bennett hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 3 6 Points 4 3 Goals 3 3 Assists 1

