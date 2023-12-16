Can we count on Sam Reinhart scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers play the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

In 13 of 29 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Reinhart has picked up seven goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 23.9% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 4 0 4 19:50 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:22 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 3 1 2 18:37 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:55 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:03 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 2 2 0 18:57 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 3-0

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

