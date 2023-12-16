The Florida Panthers, including Sam Reinhart, are in action Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Reinhart are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Sam Reinhart vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 20:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +16.

In 13 of 29 games this season, Reinhart has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 19 of 29 games this year, Reinhart has registered a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

Reinhart has an assist in 13 of 29 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Reinhart goes over his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 29 Games 3 37 Points 2 17 Goals 0 20 Assists 2

